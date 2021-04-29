San Quentin death row inmate found dead

Bay Area

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Condemned inmate Edward Crawford II has died, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced in a press release Thursday.

According to officials, the 46-year-old death row inmate was found dead in his cell Wednesday night.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Crawford had been on death row since 2002.

He was sentenced in Alameda County that same year for two counts of first-degree murder with enhancements for being armed with a firearm.

