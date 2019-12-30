San Quentin death row inmate found dead in cell

SAN QUENTIN (KRON) – A condemned inmate sentenced to death for the murder of his mother-in-law and wife in 1994 has been found dead in his cell at San Quentin State Prison, officials said.

73-year-old Phillip Jablonski was found unresponsive in his cell around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 27 and was pronounced dead twenty minutes later, according to authorities.

Jablonski had been on death row since Aug. 19, 1994 for the first-degree murder of his mother-in-law, 72-year-old Eva Petersen, and his wife, 46-year-old Carol Spadoni, who had married him while he was in prison for murdering a previous wife in 1978.

Jablonski’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

There are currently 728 offenders on California’s death row.

