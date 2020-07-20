San Quentin guard fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — “An amazing human being that just gives and gives and sacrifices.”

That’s the wife, daughter and son of Sgt. Gilbert Polanco, a San Quentin guard who’s fighting for his life in the hospital after his family says he contracted the coronavirus from the prison.

Right now, he’s in a medically induced coma and fully intubated, while his wife and daughter are currently battling the virus as well from home.

“It’s a lot of downs and lows,” Gilbert’s wife Patricia Polanco said. “It’s a ride that no family wants.”

Within the last few weeks, the Polanco family’s lives turned upside down.

That’s after husband and father Sgt. Gilbert Polanco – known as Bobby to family – contracted the coronavirus.

His family believes he was infected while working at the San Quentin State Prison where he’s been a guard for more than 30 years.

He’s now fighting for his life in the ICU in a medically induced coma and fully intubated.

“He would come, take off his clothes right outside the door. Make sure everything was taken off, showered and I would wash the clothes right away because it was scary, it was scary,” Patricia Polanco said. “Here we took precautions and he still got sick.”

So far, Sgt. Polanco is one of the more than 230 staff members infected by the coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin.

More than 2,000 inmates were also infected, and 12 have since died.

“So many lives altogether, compromised. Inmate or guards and then their families,” Gilbert’s daughter Selena Polanco said. “There’s just so many people that it affects.”

Including Polanco’s daughter Selena and wife Patricia. They both also tested positive for the coronavirus and have been recovering at home ever since.

Meanwhile Gilbert’s son, Vincent, is in the Army and based overseas.

Vincent says his father went above and beyond for his San Quentin and San Jose community by volunteering and helping others.

“He leaves a mark on you no matter who you are and it shows. It really does show and that’s my father,” Vincent Polanco said. “He’s a great man and I always want to be the man that my dad is. Something I always strive for and I guarantee everyone that talks to my dad would want to be like who my dad is.”

Vincent’s working on a way to get home to be with his family as they all stay strong for each other — and for Gilbert.

“He is the man that you always wished and dreamed and had in your life and in your kids life,” Patricia Polanco said.

A family friend created a GoFundMe for the Polanco family and Gilbert’s medical expenses.

