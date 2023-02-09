MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to a sexual assault reported on Jan. 30, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release. The suspect was identified as Orlando Ponce, a 43-year-old man from San Quentin, Calif.

Detectives arrested Ponce around 9 a.m. Thursday at a location authorities did not disclose. He was arrested for “forcible penetration on an unconscious person.”

Ponce was booked into Marin County Jail. His bail is set at $100,000.

No other information was immediately available.