San Rafael: Body found near San Quentin exit on EB 580

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a body found Saturday night in the roadway of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 near the San Quentin exit.

Motorists reported seeing a body at 11:53 p.m. Saturday just before the approach to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

A driver stopped in the lane and put their vehicle hazard lights on to prevent other cars from striking the body.

All bridge traffic in both directions was shut down for about an hour while the CHP investigated.

No further details were available.

