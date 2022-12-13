SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested for stealing a car by officers from the San Rafael Police Department, according to a social media post from the department. Officers initially responded to a business alarm in the area of Fourth and Hetherton streets, the post states.

The first officer to arrive on the scene located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. After running the license plate, it was determined the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

The vehicle was occupied solely by the driver. Officers conducted a high-risk stop and took the suspect into custody without incident, according to the post. The vehicle was processed for evidence and the suspect was taken to jail.

The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner. It was determined that the business alarm was a false alarm and had no relation to the subsequent case.