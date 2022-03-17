SAN RAFAEL (BCN) – A couple in San Rafael has pleaded guilty to defrauding an insurance company, The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Sandra Yohanna Tejada, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday, March 10, to fraudulently supporting an insurance claim, which is a felony. Her husband, Juan Cadena Nunez, 63, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, a misdemeanor.

Both cases stemmed from a personal injury claim that was filed after the couple’s car was struck by a drunk driver in August 4, 2020, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

The collision happened when a drunk driver struck the couple’s car as it was parked on Woodland Avenue in San Rafael. The couple told the police that they were in the car at the time it was struck and they also retained an attorney to file an insurance claim alleging that they had sustained injuries during the collision. However, investigators said that they examined surveillance footage and determined that no one was in the vehicle at the time it was hit. They also saw the couple approaching the car after it was struck, they said.

Nunez was placed on one year of informal court probation, with terms that include restitution to the insurance company for the cost of investigating the false claim and well as 10 days in the Marin County Jail. Tejada returns to court for sentencing on April 14.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.