(BCN) — A fallen tree caused a power outage and road closure in San Rafael on Sunday night, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a tree along Vineyard Drive fell onto power lines, police said. This knocked out power service in the immediate area of Vineyard Drive, Coleman Drive, and north into some parts of Terra Linda.

The portion of Vineyard Drive between Coleman Drive and Prospect Drive was also shut down.

According to San Rafael police, crews determined there was no fire danger and PG&E already assessed the situation.

