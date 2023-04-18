(KRON) — Multiple bystanders witnessed a hit-and-run crash in San Rafael and the driver took off on foot, police said. The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Monday on Belvedere Street. A red car crashed into a parked car before rolling three times, witnesses told San Rafael Police Department officers.

The driver and a passenger then fled on foot. Officers found the mangled car tipped on its side. Shortly after the collision, the passenger returned to the scene asking for medical treatment.

The passenger had suffered minor injuries.

“Officers were also able to identify the driver, who later did the right thing, and turned himself in at the police department,” SRPD wrote.

The driver was arrested and booked into jail for felony hit-and-run. The driver’s name was not released by police.