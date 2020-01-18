San Rafael homeowner shoots at suspected burglar during break-in

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A burglar picked the wrong home to break-into Friday morning in a North Bay neighborhood.

That is because the homeowner had some personal protection handy and decided to use it.

“The homeowner said that he heard breaking glass and he thought someone was trying to break into his house and he fired some shots from a firearm at the suspect,” said San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink.

Those shots were fired just after 10 a.m. from a residence on the San Marino Drive in San Rafael.

Police say they were responding to the scene when they received a call from the homeowner saying he took a shot at someone trying to break-in.

“At this point we don’t believe he’s struck. We do have calls out to local hospitals,” Lt. Fink said.

Some folks on this street brush off the fact that their neighbor fired a gun during an attempted break-in

“It’s not anything big. People do have personal protection weapons nowadays because you never know, especially in a neighborhood like this,” said neighbor Brian Gleason.

Other neighbors see the incident as a cause for major concern.

“It’s a very frightening experience. This is an extraordinarily quiet neighborhood,” said neighbor Lilli Dreyer.

Dreyer says the attempted burglary happened at the home of her long time neighbor and close friend

“I have no idea who would want to scare him or even hurt his property,” she said.

Police canvassed the area for several hours without finding a suspect.

They have limited information about his description.

Investigators say may have been driving an early 2000’s Mazda or similar station wagon.

“We are looking for witnesses. There are a lot of residential people in the area. If anybody saw anything please give San Rafael police a call,” Fink said.