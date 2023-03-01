SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Lincoln Avenue is closed between Second and Third streets in San Rafael due to an injury collision involving a pedestrian, according to the San Rafael Police Department. San Rafael PD and the San Rafael Fire Department are on the scene at the intersection of Lincoln and Second, according to a tweet from SRPD.

In a video accompanying the tweet, SRPD Sgt. Graham described the incident as a “major injury collision,” and recommended motorists find alternate routes. Graham said the streets were likely to remain closed for an hour or two while officers investigated the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.