San Rafael man arrested for exposing himself to 2 teenagers

LOS ALTOS (BCN) — A 38-year-old San Rafael homeless man was arrested Thursday after allegedly exposing himself to two teenagers earlier in the day who were sitting on a bus bench in Los Altos, according to Los Altos police.

At 9:09 a.m., police received a report that an adult male had exposed himself to the teenagers. They were sitting on the bus bench, in the area of San Antonio Road and Almond Avenue, when the man approached them, exposed himself and made sexual advances. The suspect fled the scene after the juveniles told him they were going to call police.

Los Altos Police patrol officers located the man on San Antonio Road near Hawthorne Avenue. He was identified as Allen Albert Romero, a San Rafael transient. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose for processing.

Anyone who may be a victim of Romero or may have additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Los Altos Police Det. Sgt. Cameron Shearer at (650) 947-2810.

