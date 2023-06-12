(BCN) — A man on probation was arrested Monday in San Rafael for allegedly possessing a stolen firearm and methamphetamine following a traffic stop. Police said that when a patrol officer approached the man’s black Dodge Charger after noticing the car’s modified and illegal tail lights, the driver ran a red light.

However, the unidentified driver proceeded to pull into a gas station at Grand Avenue and Third Street, where the officer made a traffic stop. Additional officers arrived to assist with the traffic stop.

After the officer noticed the man behaving “oddly” and acting nervous, he asked the suspect to step out of the vehicle and saw the man adjusting his waistband, police said.

The officer observed a silhouette of a firearm in the man’s pants when the waistband was being adjusted, according to police. A stolen .38 caliber revolver that had fallen down the suspect’s pant leg was located as well as methamphetamine, police said. The gun was determined to be stolen, police said.

The officer said when he had looked into the suspect’s criminal history, he learned that he was on felony probation. The driver was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail.

