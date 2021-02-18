Doorbell ditch: Former SFPD officer arrested for kidnapping, threatening child

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A San Rafael man was arrested after kidnapping and threatening a child, authorities said.

New developments unveiled the man arrested is a former San Francisco police officer.

He was identified as 63-year-old Dean Taylor of San Rafael.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed Taylor is a former SFPD officer and says he was hired in January of 1980 and separated from the department in May of 2013.

SFPD did not further comment on the incident.

A statement from Taylor’s lawyer reads:

I can tell you that Dean Taylor served honorably with the San Francisco Police department for 34 years, achieving the rank of Inspector for the last 7 years of his career. He has been a contributing member of his community in San Rafael, where he raised his sons, and volunteered as a coach at San Rafael High. On the night in question, Mr. Taylor found himself at home recovering from a recent and very painful surgery, while he was subjected to yet another night of interrupted sleep due to teens pounding on his door as a form of prank. Needless to say, this event is an aberration for Mr. Taylor, a man with a spotless record who was home minding his own business struggling with his painful recovery. Anthony J. Brass

Attorney at Law

On Feb. 12, San Rafael police officers responded to the 400 block of Point San Pedro Road after a report of a “suspicious circumstance”.

A witness told authorities they saw an older man yelling at a boy, grabbing him aggressively and both getting in the man’s dark-colored sedan and driving off.

Police searched the area for the suspect vehicle when a person flagged an officer down. The woman told the officer that her son had been in a group that was doorbell ditching houses nearby.

She told officers that one of her son’s friends had been chased by a man who lived in the area.

At the same time, SRPD dispatch received a call from the father of the boy stating that his son, who had since returned home, had been victimized by the man.

In an interview with police, the 11-year-old boy said he and his friends were ringing people’s doorbells and running away. At one of the houses, the man chased the group of boys.

The victim said the man got into a car and chased them. He then blocked the boy’s path with his car and got out of his car. He then began yelling at the boy, grabbed him by the neck, and forced him to the ground, officials say.

When he got back on his feet, the boy said he was pushed into the suspect’s car and the man told him he was going to take him to his parent’s house. The man also told the boy that if he ever rang his doorbell again, he would “put a bullet in his head,” the boy claims.

The suspect then dropped the boy off near Point San Pedro Road and Loch Lomond Drive. After being dropped off, the boy ran home and reported what happened. He had redness around his neck but did not require medical attention.

Around 10:10 p.m., SRPD officers went to the suspect’s address.

When Taylor answered his door, he immediately asked the officers if they were there because of the kids.

He told officers that the kids rang his doorbell at least four times prior and that he was “fed up.” Taylor said he waited for the next time and when it happened, he went out and chased the kids.

Taylor told officers that when he caught up to one of the kids, the kid denied being the one who rang his doorbell. He did say he told the boy he was going to take him home but denies grabbing the boy around the neck and threatening to put a bullet in his head.

After investigating, SRPD officers arrested Taylor and booked him at the Marin County Jail for kidnapping and death threats.

He pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.