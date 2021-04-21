San Rafael mom and child attacked by roommate with axe

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SAN RAFAEL Calif. (KRON) — A San Rafael man was arrested and charged with trying to kill his roommate and her child with an axe.

The San Rafael Police Department said they responded to the 500 block of Canal Street on Monday night. They found the 46-year-old woman with “major stab wounds” and lacerations. Her 12-year-old daughter had a major laceration to one of her eyes, as well as the bridge of her nose.

She was also wounded in her right arm and lower abdomen.

Police said the mom also lost parts of her fingers while shielding her daughter and herself from attacks by the suspect, identified as Ermidio Diaz.

The child is undergoing surgery in Oakland while the mom is recovering at Marin General Hospital.

According to police, Diaz was arrested without incident and is held without bail on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing great bodily injury, mayhem, and child endangerment resulting in great bodily injury.