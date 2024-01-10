(KRON) — A San Rafael mother who, according to police, was brutally stabbed to death by her daughter while she livestreamed the killing on social media, was identified by a Marin County coroner on Wednesday.

The homicide victim, 55-year-old Olivia Lucia Beltran Pacheco, was attacked inside her Terra Linda apartment on Cresta Way Monday afternoon, investigators said. Police said the daughter, 28-year-old Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, used Facebook Live to livestream the killing.

“Initial calls of the incident came from both witnesses at the scene and those who viewed the Facebook Live video,” the San Rafael Police Department stated.

Officers rushed to the apartment building after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a “family disturbance with violence” around 5 p.m., SRPD Sgt. Justin Graham wrote.

When officers arrived, they found Beltran standing over her mother and holding a knife, Graham said. Beltran’s clothes were soaked in blood, he said. Her mother had been stabbed several times.

“They saw Beltran on a balcony holding a knife in her hand, standing next to a stabbed female victim. While officers were confronting Beltran from the balcony, another team of officers forced entry through the front door of the apartment and immediately took Beltran into custody,” Graham wrote.

Just hours before the mother was slain, Beltran went to the Santa Rosa police station, recorded a video of herself, and posted the video on social media. San Rafael police said they were unaware of Beltran’s police station visit until Tuesday afternoon.

“As this investigation evolves, San Rafael Police Detectives have learned that Beltran has produced content on many social media platforms. Detectives located a video created by Beltran where she was at the Santa Rosa Police Department lobby on January 8. We are working with the Santa Rosa Police Department on this portion of the investigation, and they are reviewing what occurred,” Graham wrote.

Beltran lives in San Rafael, according to police, and it’s unclear why she went to Santa Rosa that morning. Homicide detectives are trying to piece together a motive.

A woman’s Facebook profile, who appears to be Beltran, still has several recently recorded Facebook Live videos posted on its public timeline. In one video, the woman stares into the camera without talking for nearly an hour while music plays in the background.

Meta and Facebook removed the grisly Facebook Live video from its platform at the request of SRPD detectives.

Inmate records show Beltran listed her occupation as an “escort.” She was booked into a Marin County jail on one count of murder.

Pacheco died in a hospital’s emergency room despite extensive life-saving measures. A coroner’s forensic postmortem examination of Pacheco was completed on Tuesday. “The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Beltran Pacheco,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

A sheriff’s sergeant declined KRON4’s request to release Beltran’s mugshot on Tuesday evening. “San Rafael PD has requested no mugshot be released at this time. It is still early in their investigation and they are trying to be respectful of the family,” the sergeant said.