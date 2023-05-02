(KRON) — An office building in San Rafael’s Terra Linda area has been evacuated due to a suspicious package, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Santa Rosa PD and Santa Rosa Fire Department units are currently on the scene and the UC Berkeley Police Bomb and EOD unit has been requested.

Upon initial inspection, an unusual odor was detected around the package.

Office employees have been safely evacuated to the parking lot and the building has been closed off, according to police. No one has been injured as a result of the incident and authorities are taking precautions to keep the public safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.