San Rafael parents petition to change name of Dixie School District

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 10:36 AM PST

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) - Happening today, parents in San Rafael are petitioning to change the name of the city's Dixie School District. 

The school district was founded in 1864 and was named after the Confederacy during the Civil War. 

