(KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women accused of stealing a dog on Friday. “Buddy,” a therapy dog in training for a local nonprofit was stolen from in front of 1000 Fourth Street in San Rafael.

Buddy is described as a Cavalier Poodle mix, 12 pounds with white short curly hair and brown spots, according to police. He was last seen wearing his green collar.

Police are looking for clues to the identity of two women who were seen leading Buddy away on a long leash.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the San Rafael Police Department.