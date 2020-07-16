San Rafael Police Chief discusses police reform

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police Chiefs from across the Bay Area joined KRON4 Wednesday night for a live town hall on the changes being made following nationwide protests calling for the defunding of police departments.

Panelists included Oakland Chief Susan Manheimer, San Jose Chief Eddie Garcia, San Rafael Chief Diana Bishop, Santa Rosa Chief Ray Navarro, and Fremont Chief Kimberly Petersen.

Among the topics discussed was the “8 Can’t Wait” nationwide campaign calling for immediate change to policies within police departments, including banning chokeholds and requiring a warning before shooting.

San Rafael Police Chief Diana Bishop agreed with San Jose Chief Eddie Garcia, saying “you can’t sometimes have a blanket statement for a ‘never.'”

Chief Bishop referenced shooting at or from a moving vehicle.

“Our default is, we don’t want you to do that. However, there could be a circumstance in which you would…” she said.

“We certainly want that,” said Chief Bishop on requiring a warning before shooting. “But it’s not going to happen every time.”

Chief Bishop shared a personal encounter she experienced when she was a lieutenant.

“I’ve been in a situation myself as a police officer where I shot at someone and did not have a moment to tell them that that was what I was going to do,” she said. “They knew I was going to do it, but I didn’t say it, and I don’t want to make a blanket policy on that either.”

Chief Bishop said the department continues to work on these issues on reform.

