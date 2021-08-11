San Rafael police continue double homicide investigation

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – San Rafael police updated the progress of a double homicide investigation that happened last month and are still seeking more information.

Multiple witnesses have been interviewed and large amounts of video and physical evidence have been examined, according to police, but suspects have yet to be determined.

On July 23, 2021, at 10:42 PM, the San Rafael Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near Third Street at Lootens Place. Responding officers eventually located multiple crime scenes with two people deceased from gunshot wounds and four additional people shot.

The first scene involved an officer encountered a black Dodge Charger fleeing the shooting scene and following it to the top of D Street, according to San Rafael police Lt. Dan Fink.

There were four people in the car, including a 25-year-old Fairfield man with gunshot injuries serious enough to be life-threatening and a Pittsburg man, also 25, with less serious gunshot wounds, Fink said.

Meanwhile, officers found a 62-year-old San Rafael man with gunshot wounds in the parking structure on Lootens Place, police said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening, according to Fink.

Around the same time, San Rafael police were alerted to a collision in the Central Marin police department’s jurisdiction, which encompasses Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo.

Police said two people in the vehicle had been shot in downtown San Rafael. A 24-year-old Stockton man died of gunshot wounds, police said, and a 29-year-old Stockton man was hospitalized with less serious gunshot wounds.

While this was happening, a vehicle pulled up to the emergency department of a Marin hospital. The driver asked for help for one of the passengers, police said.

After medical workers took the injured passenger out of the vehicle, the driver fled, according to police. The passenger died of gunshot wounds at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000 or contact through the department website.