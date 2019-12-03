San Rafael Police Department introduces newest members to the team

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – The San Rafael Police Department introduced two new furry members to its family on Monday — Blue and Jesko.

Blue is a 2-year-old Labrador and Golden Retriever mix. He is a retired guide dog and will be serving as the first comfort dog for the department.

He was raised in Colorado and worked in Salem, Oregon when he retired as a guide dog.

Guide Dogs for the Blind partnered with San Rafael PD to introduce a new type of working dog — a comfort dog who can do outreach on the street and provide stress relief and love to police dispatchers and other members of the department.

Officials encourage community members to say hi to Blue when you see him working in San Rafael.

Jesko is a 1-year-old German Shepard and Belgian Malinois mix from Guadalajara, Mexico.

He is a dual purpose K-9, for both narcotic detection and apprehension.

He loves going on walks and hanging out in the backyard, but mostly loves to work.

Officials say nothing gets Jesko more excited than getting in the back seat of the patrol car to go to work.

Please join us in welcoming the newest four-legged friends to the SRPD!