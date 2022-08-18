MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced Thursday afternoon it is searching for a suspect who attempted sexual assault. A police perimeter was established, and residents are advised to avoid the following areas:

Robert Dollar Open Space

Boyd Park

San Rafael Elks Lodge

Falkirk Cultural Center

The suspect is described to be a 35-year-old white man, 6-foot-1, 177 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans in the area north of the San Rafael Elks Lodge in the open space.

Police said the suspect is not believed to be armed but should be considered dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach and call 9-1-1.

San Rafael police did not provide any other details on the attempted sexual assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.