San Rafael police investigate deadly hit-and-run

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Rafael are encouraging the driver in a deadly hit-and-run to come forward.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and the San Rafael Police Department got a report of an unconscious person on Merrydale Rd, just south of North San Pedro Rd around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers said the man in the roadway was pronounced dead at the scene, and whoever hit them was no longer in the area.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said they are reviewing video surveillance footage to piece together what happened. They have not yet shared any information on the suspect vehicle.

“We understand that the person driving the vehicle might be scared, but we encourage them to do the right thing and come forward so we can further understand what caused the collision,” said Lieutenant Todd Berringer.

Anyone with information about this collision or who knows the driver’s identity can contact the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.