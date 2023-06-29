(KRON) — Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli announced Thursday that she will file charges against two San Rafael police officers in connection with an arrest on July 27, 2022.

KRON4 reported on the arrest in 2022. You can watch that story using the video player above. Please note: The video is graphic.

The man who was arrested was drinking beer with two others in San Rafael’s Canal area when the group was approached by San Rafael officers, according to his attorney Charles Drescow. While the man was being arrested, his face was shoved into the ground, and his nose was broken. In body camera video, beer bottles are heard rattling, and the man’s face is shown covered in blood.

“What we saw is a terrible abuse of power,” said Drescow. “It never should’ve happened. Period.”

San Rafael Police Department Officer Brandon Nail and former Officer Daisy Mazariegos were charged with assault by an officer under color of authority and false statements in a crime report.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, which included body-worn camera footage, eyewitness accounts, medical records, and reports from the San Rafael Police Department, my office has concluded there is sufficient evidence to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” Frugoli said.

The man arrested was originally facing charges including felony resisting arrest, but Frugoli dropped the charges after seeing body camera video.