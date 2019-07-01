San Rafael police warn of Craigslist car sale scam

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Police in San Rafael are warning people about a car sale scam.

This comes after a person was tricked into buying a stolen pickup truck.

It was listed on Craigslist and the buyer met with the seller in San Rafael and paid more than $13,000 for the truck in cash.

But when the victim went to register the truck at the DMV, it was found to be a stolen rental truck from Texas.

The San Rafael Police Department is now asking anyone else who has been victimized by this scam to come forward.