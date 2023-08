(KRON) — The San Rafael Fire Department is warning residents to remove Italian cypress trees in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Pre-citation letters have been sent out to residents who currently have Italian cypress trees on their property, the fire department said. Those who do not remove the trees by September 4 can face a fine of $250.

Meanwhile, the City of Orinda is advising people to remove bamboo and juniper trees within 10 feet of roadways by December 31.