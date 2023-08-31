(KRON) — Three teenagers went on a crime spree Wednesday in San Rafael that began at Terra Linda High School, police said. The trio was eventually booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall.

Police officers said they were first alerted about the troublesome teens at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a student was assaulted in the high school’s parking lot. The assailants attacked and robbed the student before fleeing in a white Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

“School officials provided identification information about who they believed was involved,” the San Rafael Police Department wrote.

Police received another 911 call at 10 a.m. from a paramedic who saw the teenagers in the SUV and wearing ski masks.

Just before 10:45 a.m., another juvenile victim was attacked, injured, and robbed on Nova Albion Way.

An officer found the masked teenagers by Munson Park, but they sped away in the SUV. Another officer spotted the suspect vehicle on Freitas Parkway and followed it onto Highway 101.

The vehicle exited Highway 101 using the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp, ran a red light, and proceeded on Lincoln Avenue toward downtown San Rafael. “The officer following the suspects attempted to stop the vehicle, and a vehicle pursuit began. Concerned for the public’s safety, officers set up on Lincoln Avenue at the intersection with Mission Avenue in preparation to intercept the suspect vehicle,” police wrote.

The trio of teens finally gave up, stopped, and were taken into custody Police searched the SUV and found a large hunting knife, ski masks, and property stolen earlier that day from the victims.

The suspects were booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall on charges including felony robbery, felony evading with disregard for public safety, battery with serious bodily injury, and conspiring to commit a crime.

Police did not release the suspects’ names because they are all younger than 18.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000. Tips can also be made online at www.srpd.org/tips