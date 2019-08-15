San Rafael woman arrested after standoff with police

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – A woman was arrested on several felony charges after police said she refused to drop two knives while in a standoff with officers.

The incident happened around 5:44 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Bayview Street near D Street.

According to police, officers were called to the scene on a welfare check of 51-year-old Sherry Marie Petrakis and to meet with mental health counselors who were also trying to contact her.

Officers approached Petrakis in the parking lot while she was pushing a shopping cart.

Police said when she was approached, she grabbed two fixed-blade knives and began threatening officers and counselors.

Petrakis was convinced to drop the knives after a short standoff and was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Petrakis was booked into the Marin County Jail for charges including assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a peace officer, and brandishing a weapon.

Latest News Headlines: