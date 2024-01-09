(KRON) – A 55-year-old San Rafael woman has died after a stabbing on Monday, the San Rafael Police Department announced.

San Rafael officers and San Rafael Fire Department paramedics responded to a Terra Linda apartment complex on a report of a fight and possible stabbing around 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

According to police, upon arrival, they were directed to an apartment’s rear balcony, where they saw a woman on a balcony holding a knife in her hand, standing next to a stabbed female victim, and her clothes soaked in blood. Officers confronted the woman from the balcony, police said.

Other officers entered the apartment and located a 55-year-old woman with numerous stab wounds.

Despite the woman being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

The victim’s daughter, identified as 28-year-old Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, was arrested for homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415)-485-3000.