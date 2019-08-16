San Ramon among safest cities in U.S. to raise children, study shows

SAN RAMON (KRON) — With a near perfect high school graduation rate and a median income of more than of $140,000, San Ramon is one of the safest cities in America to raise a child, according to a study released Thursday from Safewise.

The study ranks U.S. cities based on an overall safety score and rate of violent crime, property crime and the number of sex offenders.

With a violent crime rate of less than one per 1,000 residents, the small East Bay town ranked as no. 7 on the list of 50 safest places to raise a family.

The city also has one of the best school districts in California, according to the study.

San Ramon’s population sits just under 80,000.

Other California cities that topped the list were Irvine, Mission Viejo, Lake Forest, Thousand Oaks, Murrieta, Folsom, Santa Clarita, Pleasanton, Sunnyvale, Newport Beach, Carlsbad and Glendale.

As for the no. 1 safest city in the U.S. — that title goes to Carmel, Indiana.

The study also says the top five safest states happen to have some of the highest income levels.

California has the most ‘safe’ cities on the list with Texas falling close behind.