SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — The San Ramon Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that took place over the weekend. Forest T. McCaskill, 26 years old, of Concord, was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mill Creek Apartments on Waterstone Place Saturday that left a female victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers initially responded to the incident at around 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said in a statement to KRON4.

An investigation launched into the shooting with combined information from Patrol Officers and Detectives led officers to believe the suspect was in Southern California, police said. San Ramon PD detectives worked with multiple agencies in Southern California and McCaskill was arrested in Anaheim by Anaheim PD officers on a warrant issued by San Ramon PD detectives.

McCaskill was arrested for violations that included Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Attempted Murder. McCaskill is currently in custody in Southern California.