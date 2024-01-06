(KRON) — A driver was cited after speeding on city streets, the San Ramon Police Department announced on social media Saturday. The driver in a white sedan was traveling 103 mph in what appears to be a residential neighborhood.

SRPD did not say where the sedan was speeding. No collision or injuries were reported.

Police warn that “the single biggest factor in collisions is unsafe speed.” They remind drivers that a speeding citation can lead to their license being suspended, increased insurance rates or a costly fine.

KRON4 reached out to SRPD for more information about the citation. We have not heard back.