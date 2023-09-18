(BCN) — The San Ramon Police Department has received a $5.6 million state grant to fight organized retail theft.

Police said that with the rise in organized retail thefts in recent years, there’s an urgent need for targeted measures within San Ramon. The department announced Friday it secured $5,616,613 through the State of California Board of State Community and Corrections Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program.

The grant is meant to implement a comprehensive strategy combining proactive law enforcement initiatives with community engagement and education. The department said the money will provide increased staffing to establish a dedicated team focused on suppressing and preventing organized retail theft.

It will provide enhancements to the citywide camera network through additional automated license plate readers and situational cameras. It will also enhance the department’s drone program and establish a drone as a “first responder program,” meant to reduce response times and increase situational awareness for officers as they respond to incidents.

The grant is also meant to increase community engagement to improve educational programs related to organized retail theft prevention throughout the city.

