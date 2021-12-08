San Ramon Police: Two arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Home Depot

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot continues to capitalize on the desire of homeowners to improve their houses during the pandemic, with fiscal third-quarter sales surging 23% and beating Wall Street’s view. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

SAN RAMON (KRON) – San Ramon police are reporting that they have arrested two men who have allegedly been on crime spree across several Bay Area Home Depot stores.

Authorities say the two have stolen over $15,000 worth of tools from the home improvement chain.

Both on parole, the 29-year-old suspect wears an ankle monitor for previous weapons and stolen property charges, while the second 30-year-old is on felony probation for possession of stolen property.

A search of the suspects also reveled narcotics, USPS mailbox keys, stolen mail, stolen credit cards and additional tools believed to be stolen.