(KRON) — A man who police said victimized golfers at a local golf course was arrested for fraud-related charges, the San Ramon Police Department announced Tuesday.

One victim recently reported to police that they were promised high-end golf clubs from the suspect for $2,000 but were defrauded out of their money, San Ramon PD said. Investigators were able to identify the suspect and said he frequented local golf courses and played with people he would later victimize.

San Ramon police officers located the suspect while he was at one of the courses and used a golf cart borrowed from the pro shop to visit him on the 8th hole. The suspect was taken into custody on the links for fraud-related charges as well as outstanding warrants for similar crimes in other counties, San Ramon PD said.