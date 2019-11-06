San Ramon soccer coach accused of sexual assault

SAN RAMON (KRON) – A San Ramon soccer club coach is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman who used to play soccer for him.

He has been identified as Luke Enna.

Police say the 18-year-old woman was housesitting for her former coach just over a week ago.

They say Enna got home early one morning while she was still in his home, and that’s when he allegedly made contact with her without her consent.

Police say Enna performed multiple sexual acts without her consent.

Enna was arrested the day before Halloween and has now been booked into the county jail in Martinez.

Enna is the director of operations for the San Ramon FC Soccer Club, and was the former assistant women’s coach at Dougherty Valley High School.

The football club released a statement saying:

“We want to assure you that we took these allegations very seriously. Upon learning of his arrest, we took immediate action. Mr. Enna was placed on administrative leave with no contact with any Club players and had no presence at any Club facilities, including all fields and our Facility.”

San Ramon Futbol Club

The case remains under investigation.

