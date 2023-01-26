DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing.

“I want to be clear that in no uncertain terms, racist language or racial slurs will not be tolerated, whether our students are in school or elsewhere,” said Principal Whitney Cottrell. “We are all responsible for creating safe and welcoming spaces both at SRV and when we are guests at other schools.”

There was no mention of what specifically was said or the race of the student taking the free throw. However, the principal did say school officials encourage parents to discuss the damaging effects of slurs and biased language such as “the N-word.”

The administration and district said appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

KRON On is streaming live news now

KRON4 reached out to the school district, who said they stand with the high school principal and apologize to the Dublin community.

KRON4 reached out to the Dublin High School boys basketball coach for comment and has not heard back yet.