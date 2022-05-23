SAN RAMON VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — San Ramon Valley firefighters battled a large vegetation fire Monday. The fire was first reported by officials at 3:13 p.m. and grew to as large as 25 acres.

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre wildfire in the vicinity of Highland Rd and Camino Tassajara. #CaminoIncident @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/OWqn2cat8c — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 23, 2022

The fire was in the area of Camino Tassajara and Highland Road, officials said. No evacuation warnings had been issued at the time of this story.

On Saturday, fire crews responded to another large, Northern California fire in Vacaville. That fire, which started in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, reached 135 acres in size. An evacuation order was issued, but it was eventually reduced to an evacuation warning. All residences on Pleasants Valley Road from Shale Peak Road North to Highway 128 and from west of Pleasants Valley Road to the Blue Ridge County line were warned to evacuate during the 5 p.m. hour, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.