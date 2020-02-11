Live Now
San Ramon Valley teachers vote to authorize strike

SAN RAMON (KRON) – Teachers in San Ramon Valley have voted to authorize a strike.

This comes amid ongoing contract negotiations with the school district.

The San Ramon Valley Education Association announced Monday that 98% of its members authorized the strike if specific demands are not met.

The school district said negotiations continue with the union.

