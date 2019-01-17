Sandbags available in Oakland amid major storms

OAKLAND (KRON) -- Oakland Public Works crew spent the morning removing a huge acacia tree that came down on the 6100 block of Ascot Drive in the Oakland Hills.

Drivers had to navigate around the downed tree which completely blocked one of the two narrow lanes

"I woke up this morning, got the paper and just saw it laying there,” said Mark Stauffer, Oakland Hills resident.

This happened around 9:15 a.m.

Luckily no one one was injured.

No property damage. Mark Stauffer has lived in these hills for over 30 years. He says it is common for the wind and wet weather bring these big trees down.

"There are so many trees around here that are all falling down. It happens even in the summer,” said Stauffer.

This tree came down as the Bay Area braces for a major storm.

Take a look at this hillside covered with black plastic tarp to prevent the exposed soil from sliding down onto the roadway.

More storm preps are taking place here at the Oakland Public Works corporate yard on Shepard Canyon Road.

This is where Oakland Hills residents can find sand bags to keep water from flooding their homes.

"We have been making sandbags, We've made over 10,000 sandbags for the year and we are prepared to give them out,” said Gerald Nervis, with Oakland’s Public Works Department. “They can come right down between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and pick up 10 sandbags and 20-feet of plastic.”

If Oakland residents need sandbags after 4:30 p.m., they will find them at the public works department main service center location on 7101 Edgewater Drive.

