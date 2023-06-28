(KRON) – Santa Clara County and the City of Cupertino have reached an agreement on the future development of the Permanente Quarry site.

The quarry is expected to close, however it is unclear when that will happen. There are no details on what a future development of that site might look like.

KRON On is streaming news live now

County officials say that the deal is meant to ensure that any redevelopment of that site protects public health and the environment. Cupertino city officials say they hope the site will be developed into something that is both cleaner and quieter.