SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Santa Clara cooling centers are extending their hours on Tuesday, which is expected to be a hot day in the area. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for non-coastal regions of the Bay Area.

The Northside Branch Library cooling center will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Its normal operating hours are 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Santa Clara Senior Center will close at 8:00 p.m. instead of its usual 3:00 p.m.

The Bay Area is expected to see high temperatures throughout the week. Meteorologist John Shrable forecasted that temperatures could climb to 91 degrees along the bay on Tuesday.

For the City of Santa Clara cooling centers’ full hours, check the chart below.