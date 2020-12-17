Santa Clara County administers first COVID-19 vaccines

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Healthcare workers at skilled nursing facilities will be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose on Thursday morning.

At Tully Road, vaccinations begin around 9 a.m. as the county administers its first batch of more than 5,000 doses. A second batch is coming to Santa Clara County on Friday, giving the county a total of 17,550 doses.

The number of people who can get the vaccine is half of that, due to needing two doses per person.

All vaccines will be distributed to hospitals countywide.

Stanford health care workers will receive nearly 4,000 doses starting Saturday.

County health officials also expects to receive 39,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next Tuesday if it is approved by the FDA.

These early doses of the Pfizer vaccine are first being given to people who work in highest risk categories.

It will be months before the vaccine is available to the general public, the goal is to eventually have the vaccine available to anyone who wants it, for free.