Santa Clara County adopts motel and services program to address homelessness

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — At Tuesday’s Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors meeting, County leaders approved a new program aimed to help keep the county’s unhoused residents off the streets.

The Board voted to move forward to develop an interim housing program using vacant motel rooms to shelter unhoused individuals.

The referral, brought forward by Supervisor Otto Lee, asks County administration to provide a report with options for expanding and/or developing programs that work with city partners in providing wrap-around case management services, life skills coaching and humane accommodations as part of the County’s efforts to provide emergency interim housing.

The motel placement program will serve as an additional interim housing option to the County’s existing interim supportive housing programs.

“As I mark my first year of service as Supervisor, finding shelter and housing for our neighbors without a home continues to be a top priority,” said Supervisor Lee.

“Earlier this year we found success with our motel program for the residents at Fair Oaks Park in Sunnyvale, and I want to see if we can build upon this strategy of utilizing motel rooms combined with wrap-around services to get people back on track,” Lee added.

“This program will also help stimulate our hospitality industry that was hit hard by the pandemic by using vacant motel rooms as interim housing.”

The adoption of the motel program builds on the County’s effort to make transitional housing a top priority.

At the November 2 meeting, a joint referral by Supervisor Cindy Chavez and Supervisor Lee was adopted to identify County-owned sites that can be utilized for transitional housing and safe parking.

The referral looks to build upon the County’s effort to expand Project Homekey and Project Roomkey programs that are creating several new transitional and permanent housing options in the County.