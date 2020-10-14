Santa Clara County allows indoor dining

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County residents can start making reservations to eat inside their favorite restaurants on Wednesday.

The state of California has moved Santa Clara County into the next lower risk stage of reopening, which is the orange “moderate” tier. This allows restaurants to seat people inside up to 25% of normal capacity.

Great news!!!



— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 14, 2020

The county has less than four cases for every 100,000 people and the positivity rate is at 1.7% –significantly lower than the 5% the state was willing to accept.

