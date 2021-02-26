Santa Clara County allows youth sports

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Since case rates are declining, Santa Clara County has decided to allow social and recreational outdoor activity.

This includes youth sports, allowing kids to return to play at Santa Clara Youth Soccer Park.

This makes youth sports allowed in every Bay Area county except San Francisco.

The public health officer for the county says these activities will be good for the mental and physical health of adults and children.

But before you head out to the field or court – these are the guidelines that have been set by health officials:

Face coverings should be worn when not​ participating.

Face coverings at all times for coaches, support staff and observers.

No sharing drink bottles and equipment.

Weekly testing for high contact sports.

Even though community transmission has declined – the county wants to remind everyone that activities with multiple households is not risk free.