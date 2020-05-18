Coronavirus: ‘Sustained progress’ moves all Bay Area counties into Phase 2 of reopening

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Health officers from six Bay Area jurisdictions on Monday announced they are issuing a new health order as all five counties plus the city of Berkeley now enter Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This means all Bay Area counties are now in Phase 2.

San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin announced last week they were moving into the next phase effective Monday, while Alameda and Contra Costa counties said they would move into the second phase this week.

Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties moved into Phase 2 last week.

In a statement, officials said the decision was made to ease some restrictions due to “sustained progress on several key indicators regarding containment of COVID-19.”

Officials said region-wide progress has been made, with the trend of new COVID-19 cases stable or decreasing and the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 stable or declining as well.

Other indicators met include:

More COVID-19 tests are being performed in our region each day;

Hospitals are reporting improved supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), though shortages continue in certain healthcare settings; and

There is increased capacity for case investigation and contact tracing.

The new order allows retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and also allows the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: