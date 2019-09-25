Santa Clara County another step closer to banning vaping products

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The CEO of San Francisco-based vaping company Juul announced he is stepping down and that the company is suspending all of its advertising in the U.S.

This comes as another Bay Area county has decided to move towards banning all vaping products.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved banning the sale of e-cigarettes to residents under age 21 in unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County.

County officials say Tuesday’s vote was a response to the rapidly growing use of e-cigarettes among teens and the negative health effects that come with nicotine.

The next vote on the ordinance will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

So far the number of vaping-related deaths in the U.S. has grown to 9 with more than 500 cases of vaping-related lung disease also reported.

