SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, elected officials approved to add hundreds of affordable housing units across the County.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to purchase four properties to add to the County’s affordable housing pipeline.

Two projects will be in San Jose, one in Santa Clara and another in Morgan Hill — totaling 324 new affordable homes.

Across the Bay Area, a lack of affordable homes persists.

In Santa Clara County — voters approved Measure A in 2016, which allotted $950 million to try and address the problem.

Under the proposed plan, 73 apartment homes would be built in Morgan Hill, 171 in San Jose in two different locations and 80 homes would be built in Santa Clara.

The goal is to provide affordable housing for veterans, seniors, farmworkers, people who are recently homeless, and families who meet the minimum income requirement.

At a press conference Monday, the mayor of Morgan Hill said a lot of these people are essential workers who help everyone else during the pandemic and this is their opportunity to help them.

“In an area where housing is scarce, and housing is unaffordable,” said Mayor Rich Constantine.

“We owe it to those families to provide the American dream.

Construction for these new homes could begin as soon as this summer.